Defenders Diego Godin and Juanfran should both be restored to the starting XI after being rested for that aforementioned win, although Axel Werner, Kevin Gameiro, Sime Vrsaljko and Augusto Fernandez have all been left out.

Simeone has the luxury of a fully-fit squad to choose from this evening as his side look to maintain their 100% start to life at a new stadium, with Torres and Jose Maria Gimenez both returning to the 18-man group after missing a 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Saturday secured courtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco.

Atletico currently sit second in La Liga, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona and one ahead of Sevilla after winning four and losing none of their opening six matches. They began their latest European excursion by failing to break down AS Roma in a frustrating goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico.

Good evening and welcome to the second night of IBTimes UK's comprehensive live coverage of matchday two of the 2017-18 Champions League.

Updates from CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United and all of this evening's other matches are being provided by my colleague Tony Mogan, but here our focus falls solely upon one of the week's marquee fixtures as Chelsea provide the opposition for Atletico Madrid on their very first European night at the newly-opened 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Diego Costa's name has inevitably been heavily mentioned in the build-up to this eagerly-anticipated clash after he officially completed his club-record £58m return to Los Colchoneros earlier this week, but it is worth remembering that the fiery striker is now ineligible to play again until January.

These two teams have met four times previously in this competition, twice in the group stage in 2009 and again during the 2014 semi-finals. On the latter occasion, counter-attacking Atletico bounced back from an early Fernando Torres goal and Costa scored from the spot in a devastating 3-1 second-leg triumph at Stamford Bridge.

They also went head-to-head in the Super Cup back in 2012, when future Chelsea loanee Radamel Falcao ran amok in a thumping 4-1 victory for the Europa League holders in Monaco.

What will this latest instalment bring? Stay tuned for a match preview, all the latest injury news, confirmed lineups and minute-by-minute updates after kick-off at 19.45 BST.