Australia take on Pakistan in the third Test of the three-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 3 to 7 January.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 11:30pm GMT (Monday). Live coverage is on BT Sport Europe in the UK. Live streaming will be available on BT Sport's official website and also their app.

Overview

The outcome of the Sydney Test will not have any bearing on the series as Australia have already sealed it by winning the first two Tests. In Brisbane, Pakistan came close to registering a victory, but fell short by 39 runs.

Things were different in the second Test in Melbourne. The visitors were given a good start when Azhar Ali's unbeaten double century (205*) helped them post 443 in the first innings.

In reply, Steven Smith led the side from the front with an unbeaten 165. This, together with David Warner's 145 and Mitchell Starc's 82 down the order, helped Australia to get a first innings lead of 181.

Pakistan had a chance to draw the Test, but things did not go as per plan for Misbah-ul-Haq and his men. They were bowled out for 161 as Australia sealed the series by winning the Test by an innings and 18 runs.

Australia will be targeting a whitewash by winning the third Test also to start the New Year on a high.

Prediction

Australia to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Australia to win: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Pakistanto win: 11/2

Team News

Australia

Possible XI: Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve O'Keefe, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali.