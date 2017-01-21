Australia will take on Pakistan in the fourth One Day International (ODIs) of the five match series scheduled between the two nations at Sydney Cricket Ground on 22 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 3:20am GMT. Live coverage is on BT Sport 3 in the UK. Live streaming is available on BT Sport's official website.

Overview

Australia are on the verge of clinching the five-match ODI series against Pakistan, if they go on to win the fourth ODI in Sydney. The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead after beating the Asian nation at the WACA.

Steven Smith won the toss and decided to bowl first. His decision to do so paid off as they got Pakistan's stand-in skipper Mohammad Hafeez early in the match. Sharjeel Khan (50) and Babar Azam (84) were the only two to impress with the bat as the rest failed to fire.

Pakistan managed to post a total of 263 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. The world champions had no trouble in chasing the total as Smith's unbeaten century played a key role in their latest win.

Smith was accompanied by debutante Peter Handscomb, whose 82 off 84 balls made sure Australia were in the pole position to seal a victory. He will be included in the playing XI for the fourth ODI.

It is unlikely that Pakistan will look to make any changes for the fourth ODI to face Australia. Meanwhile, Smith will welcome the return of pacerman Mitchell Starc for the Sydney match and his addition will further strengthen Australia's bowling division.

Prediction

Australia to win

Betting Odds (bet365)

Australia to win: 1/4

Pakistan to win: 3

Team News

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali.