Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull roasted Donald Trump in front of hundreds of journalists on Wednesday night (14 June).

In a leaked audio tape, Turnbull is heard impersonating the US president as he discussed their meeting in New York last month. "It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting-me-at-ease ever," he joked at an event for the Australian media at Parliament House.

He went on to mock Trump's repeated attacks on journalists who he accuses of reporting "fake news."

"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before," Turnbull said, drawing laughter from reporters.

"We are winning in the polls. We are! We are! Not the fake polls, not the fake polls, they're the ones we're not winning in. We're winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win," he commented.

To add even more fuel to the fire, the Australian prime minister alluded to the investigation into the links between Trump's campaign and Russia.

"I have this Russian guy... Believe me, it's true, it is true..." Turnbull told the crowd.

The relationship between the two world leaders got off to a rocky start. During an acrimonious first phone call, Trump reportedly became enraged when he learned about an Obama-era pledge that the US would accept up to 1,200 refugees from Australian detention camps.

Trump labelled the proposal a "dumb deal" and is said to have slammed the phone down on the Australian prime minister.

However, when the two leaders met in New York last month, the hostility seemed to have evaporated, with Trump describing his relationship with Turnbull as "fantastic."

Turnbull's derisive comments about the US president were leaked by the political editor at Australia's Nine network, Laurie Oakes. The press event is not usually reported on, but Oakes said that he had chosen to break protocol as he believed reporting should not be banned at an event hosted by journalists.