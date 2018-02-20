Led by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and many, many more, superhero epic Avengers: Infinity War already boasts one of the most star-studded casts in Hollywood history, and it seems even more recognisable names are set to join it.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did not name names, but he did tease that audiences will recognise the actors lending their voices to the film's Black Order - a villainous group of four henchmen devoted to Josh Brolin's big bad Thanos.

"There are interesting people doing the voices," Feige told Vulture. "You'll probably know when you see the movie."

The Black Order is comprised of characters Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian. We already know that Terry Notary and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor provided motion capture for Glaive and Maw.

Given his credentials as an actor, Vaughan-Lawlor may also provide the voice for his character. Notary meanwhile is a stuntman and motion-capture performer who also provided the physical performance for Groot.

Cull Obsidian - a Hulk-sized character - is likely to be an entirely CG creation - while nothing is known about who, if anyone, performed motion capture for Proxima Midnight.

Feige's comment implies that those who have been cast in the roles might not be announced ahead of time, meaning one more surprise for eager fans when they flock to cinemas in a couple of months.

Infinity War is the culmination of ten years of big-screen storytelling. From Iron Man in the summer of 2008 to Black Panther's release last week (12 February), everything has been leading to to a fight for the future of the universe bringing together the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

This means the original Avengers lineup (Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Ruffalo's Hulk and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye) will be united with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Nebula, Dave Bautista's Drax, Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Vin Diesel's Groot).

Many, many more will fight alongside them, including Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany's Vision, Anthony Mackie's Falcon, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier and Don Chealde's War Machine.

Then there's Karen Gillan's Nebula, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Letitia Wright's Shuri, Danai Gurira's Okoye, Benedict Wong's Wong and Pom Klementieff's Mantis.

Not everyone needs super-powers or abilities either, so there's Benecio del Toro as The Collector, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Pots, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Peter Dinklage in a secret role.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on 27 April in the UK.