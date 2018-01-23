A 35-year-old Florida woman has been arrested after her 10-month-old son apparently drowned in the bath, Brevard County authorities revealed.

Rosa Regina Feeney was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

An investigation was launched on 6 December when deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive child at Deangelo's By The Sea, a hotel in Melbourne Beach, Florida.

Feeney, who is believed to have been drinking, took a bath while her 10-month-old son played on the bathroom floor.

Deputies believe she put him in the tub with her before she fell asleep. When she woke up, she found her child under water and unconscious.

She ran to a neighbouring room for help and called authorities, Brevard County Sheriff officials said. Deputies said Feeney appeared to be inebriated that night while interacting with law enforcement and medical professionals.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Feeney, who deputies determined was "directly responsible" for the boy's death, is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $60,000 (£42,800) bail after her arrest on Monday (22 January).