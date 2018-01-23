Black cab rapist John Worboys has been moved to a London prison ahead of his release, in a move that will anger his victims who still live in the city where he committed his crimes.

Worboys is expected to be released imminently having served nine years and nine months after being convicted of 19 charges concerning drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women in London.

In 2010, London's Metropolitan Police said 102 women had alleged sex crimes against Worboys between 2002 and 2008, but many did not pass the evidential test.

Worboys would pick up women in his black cab and, pretending he had won money, offered spiked drinks to passengers, he would later sexually assault.

The 60-year-old was secretly moved from HMP Wakefield to HMP Belmarsh, in south-east London, at the weekend, reported The Sun.

After news that the Parole Board was to release him many victims expressed their concern that the pervert was still a danger to the public.

"I am genuinely terrified he is going to come after me. He knows where so many of his victims live," one victim said according to the Express.

"Why should we think he won't? Two of his victims hope to judicially review the Parole Board decision. I am not one of those girls but I want to do everything I possibly can to support them.

"I strongly believe Worboys poses a real danger to us all. It could so easily be your mother, your wife, your sister, your daughter, your friend."

On Friday (19 January) Justice Secretary David Gauke told the Commons he would not launched a judicial review.

Gauke has informed victims that Worboys would not be released until they have made representations about his licence conditions.

Lawyer Harriet Wistrich, who is representing the two victims in their bid to take a judicial review, said: "In the absence of any unexpected and compelling response from the Parole Board to our pre action correspondence, we intend to launch judicial review proceedings against the Parole Board next week."

Last week it was reported that Worboys could win damages if a judicial review of his release fails.

Worboys, of Rotherhithe, south London, was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and will be released into temporary lodgings in a probation hostel initially.