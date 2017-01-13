A baby kidnapped from a hospital in Florida in 1998 has been found alive and well 18 years after she disappeared.

Newborn Kamiyah Mobley was snatched from a hospital in Jacksonville on 10 July 1998, in a case that made national news after footage was released of the kidnapper in the hospital wearing nurses' scrubs and surgical gloves.

Although the kidnapping had long since been classified as a cold case, many of the detectives working on finding the baby had continued following any leads they could.

Following up a recent tip-off, detectives tracked down an 18-year-old in South Carolina with a matching birth date to that of Mobley, and a DNA test proved she was the missing baby.

The 18-year-old, whose new name has not been released by authorities, was under the impression she was the biological child of the woman who raised her.

"She appears to be a normal 18-year-old woman," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told ABC10 News. "She's taking it as well as you can imagine. She has a lot to process."

A 51-year-old woman named as Gloria Williams has been charged with kidnapping and interference with custody.

Mobley's family, who still live in Jacksonville, have been informed of her whereabouts and are reportedly delighted with the outcome.

"Even when a case is deemed cold, we're always looking for new information, a tip or an advancement in technology. This is what we strive for, justice for our victims, no matter how long it takes," Williams added.

"This is a case like we have not seen in this country in a long time."

Since the kidnapping, security on maternity wards has increased across the US.