A hard-working barber was stabbed to death with a meat skewer by a maddened customer unhappy with his 200 roubles (£2.60) haircut.

CCTV footage captures Pavel Luzyanin chasing Dany-Dastan Adkhamov, 24, into the street and stabbing him repeatedly in the chest in revenge for the trim he was given the day before.

The attacker casually walks away and the hairdresser staggers to his feet with the help of a passing cyclist.

But the assailant turns around, and seeing his victim is still alive, calmly walks back and kills him by stabbing him in the neck with the barbecue skewer.

Police said nobody stepped in to stop the brutal attack and the victim died before an ambulance arrived on the scene.

The horrific footage was shot in the town of Troitsk, 23 miles south of Moscow in Russia.

The dead man was known to his friends as Danya, an illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan who had set up a thriving hairdressing business offering cheap haircuts.

Luzyanin, 28, had gone for a haircut on Friday, paid 200 roubles and left seemingly happy with his haircut.

But he returned next day to complain and Danya agreed to improve the cut – with that Luzyanin went away again.

However, he became furious when his friends at a nearby car repair shop laughed at him telling him his hair was "cut like a prisoner".

Luzyanin told friends he "could not bear" their mockery, and went looking for the barber.

"The client just grabbed Danya, pushed him out into the street and stabbed three times with a meat skewer," said one witness.

Luzyanin was detained by road traffic police soon after the killing as he attempted to leave the Moscow region, said the Deputy of Moscow's Duma Anton Belyakov in a Facebook post.

Belyakov added the attacker had been jailed previously for robbery and car theft, and began drinking after his release.

A friend of Luzyanin said: "I know Pavel for about five years. In general he is a kind and helpful guy, but his drinking habit never did him good. And now, instead of finishing with that Kamaz truck he was repairing, he did such a horrible thing."

Now Danya's clients are raising money to send his body back to his family in Uzbekistan – who relied on the cash their only son sent home.

"He worked hard and he always gave the best possible results," said one customer.