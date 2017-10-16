Sean Hughes, the Perrier Award-winning stand-up best known for his appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and his own sitcom Sean's Show has died aged 51.

The comedian was believed to have been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and was taken to north London's Whittington Hospital.

Hughes became one of the youngest ever winners of the prestigious Perrier award in 1990, but shot to household name status as captain on the long-running BBC music quiz show.

He also made several appearances as actor later on in his career, including playing comedian and writer Tony Hawk in his adaption of Round Ireland with a Fridge and ITV's The Last Detective as well as a minor role in the cult 1991 movie The Commitments.

His former-promoter Richard Bucknall paid tribute to Hughes. He told Beyond the Joke: "He was a pioneering, groundbreaking comedian who changed comedy with that live show."

Hughes confirmed his illness by sending a tweet reading "in hospital" on 8 October in what would be his final post on the social network.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

