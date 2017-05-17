Gerard Pique looks in line to return to action for the last game of La Liga against Eibar on Sunday (21 May) after different reports in Spain revealed that the Barcelona centre-back was back in training on Wednesday. The news would be a major boost for manager Luis Enrique as the Catalans need to secure the three points to keep alive their slight hopes of beating Real Madrid for the title.

The 30-year-old defender was forced to spend time in hospital last week after being unable to train with the rest of his teammates due to a mysterious illness.

Barcelona revealed on Sunday morning that the Spanish international had been released to continue his recouperation at home.

"Gerard Pique left hospital on Sunday morning and will continue his recovery at home from his illness. His availability will depend on how well he recovers and the centre-back has been unable to train all week with abdominal pain which required treatment in hospital," Barcelona confirmed.

Pique consequently missed the Sunday night victory over Las Palmas which helped Barcelona to keep the pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga run-in until the last game of the season.

However, it looks like the Spain international could be back in time to face Eibar as both Mundo Deportivo and Sport are reporting that the centre-back returned to training on Wednesday despite the rest of his teammates being off.

Pique's potential return would be a boost for Barcelona anyway as Javier Mascherano is a doubt to face Eibar after suffering a thigh injury in the warm-up at Las Palmas.

Furthermore, Jeremy Mathieu is also expected to remain on the sidelines alongside Aleix Vidal and Rafinha Alcantara after having been out of action since the 3-0 defeat to Juventus on 11 April.

Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto also missed the victory over Las Palmas through suspension but the Spaniard should be back available to start at the right-back when Barcelona host Eibar on Sunday.

The Catalans are currently level on points with Real Madrid but Los Blancos still have a game in hand to play against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night – and will thus clinch the title if they secure four points in their last two games at Balaidos and Malaga.

