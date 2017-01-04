Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has admitted that the La Liga giants are "open to bolster" the squad during the January transfer window – but also to part ways with some of their current players if any club comes with an offer.

The La Liga giants carried out a huge overhaul during the summer to sign Paco Alcacer, Samuel Umtiti, Andre Gomes, Jasper Cillessen, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne for more than €120m (£102m, $126m). However, Enrique is said to be still interested in getting a new right-back after former Sevilla star Aleix Vidal failed to convince him that he deserves a regular place in his plans.

Mundo Deportivo has been claiming that the club are in negotiations to sign Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Darijo Srna in a free-agent move as they don't have money to spend until the summer. The Spanish publication reported on Wednesday (4 January) that the veteran right-back has the final word over the deal as he will need to cut his salary to make the move to the Nou Camp.

Luis Enrique has failed to address the situation over the Croatian star but did admit that Barcelona are open to strengthen their ranks during the current transfer window – and to selling some players if a good offer arrives.

"[The January transfer window] is a complicated market but as a club we always have to be open to bolster our squad or to the possibility of a club coming to [sign] any of our players," Enrique admitted when asked about the Barcelona plans for the current transfer window. "We will see if there is any movement. I am very happy with the squad that we have but even so, without being a clear target, I think [being open to improve the squad] is a responsibility that we always have to have."

Vidal has been linked with a loan move to Galatasaray by AS in recent days while Arda Turan is said to be one of the many big European stars tempted to make a big money move to China.

Luis Enrique, however, said that he is happy with both players even though the Barcelona manager once again decided to leave the Spaniard out of his 18-man squad for the first leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 match against Athletic Club Bilbao on Thursday (5 January).

"They are two important players for the team, who arrived to the club in a complicated situation. They have had a quick adaptation, I see them well," the Barcelona boss insisted.