Barcelona are still confident of signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande before the end of the transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo says that the La Liga giants are ready to step up their interest in the two Brazilian midfielders although the Catalans are aware that negotiations with their respective clubs won't be easy.

Coutinho, 25, was already linked with a move to the Nou Camp earlier in the summer after been identified as a potential long-term replacement for captain Andres Iniesta.

Barcelona eventually cooled their interest in the Brazilian ace to focus their attention on the arrival of Marco Verratti from Paris Saint Germain.

However, Mundo Deportivo says that Coutinho is back on the top of Barcelona's shopping list after the club have conceded defeat in signing the PSG star.

Furthermore, the Spanish publication believes that the arrival of Coutinho to the Nou Camp could be key to convince Neymar to stay at Barcelona as the Brazilian pair have a very good relationship.

Both Mundo Deportivo and Sport report that Barcelona have consequently sent officials to London in a bid to convince Liverpool to part ways with the player.

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated in recent days that Coutinho is not for sale but the Spanish publication says that Barcelona are still confident on convincing Liverpool to cash in on with the player in a deal worth between €80m (£71.6m, $93.2m) and €100m.

Yet, the Catalan club believe that Liverpool won't negotiate his departure until after playing the Champions League play off.

Paulinho's situation is similar. New manager Ernesto Valverde has also earmarked his signing as a top priority but Guangzhou don't want to negotiate his departure until January - as the Chinese transfer window is already closed and they won't be able to sign a replacement.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has a €40m release clause in his contract at the Chinese outfit and Barcelona have already had a €25m offer turned down.

Yet, Mundo Deportivo says that Barcelona are still confident on getting a deal done before the end of the transfer window with Paulinho's agent being currently in China trying to unblock the situation.