Davinson Sanchez has admitted that he would like to play for Barcelona amid reports linking the La Liga giants with a move for the Ajax centre-back. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring the situation, but the Colombia international has revealed he wouldn't say no to a Nou Camp switch.

Barcelona tried to sign the 20-year-old defender for their B-team last summer, while he was still playing for Atletico Nacional. However, Sanchez turned down the proposal as Ajax offered him the chance to play first-team football.

Barcelona signed Brazilian starlet Marlon Santos for the reserves instead, but recent reports in Spain suggest the Catalans are considering making a new move for Sanchez ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

He has enjoyed an impressive first campaign in Europe, winning the Ajax player of the season award and helping his side reach the Europa League final.

Mundo Deportivo recently said Barcelona have been informed the Eredivisie side are ready to take advantage of his rise to fame by putting him on the market for around €25m (£21.8m, $28m) – just a year after signing him from Atletico Nacional for €5m.

The Spanish publication added the Catalans could face competition from Chelsea and Bayern Munich as the European giants are closely tracking the situation.

Antonio Conte is said to be looking for a centre-back to bolster his Chelsea defence amid reports linking the Premier League champions with the likes of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Burnley stopper Michael Keane.

However, it looks that Barcelona could have the edge in a potential battle after Sanchez publicly admitted his desire to play for the club.

"Obviously [I would like to play for Barcelona]. It's a huge compliment [to be linked with them]. Who doesn't want to play in a club as big as Barcelona? Everyone wants to be part of a team like that as they are always one of the world's elite," Sanchez said to Cadena Ser.

"It has been a very good season but what comes now is the most important. Now I have to try to maintain the level and keep progressing. It's a compliment [to be linked with Barcelona] but now my focus is on Ajax."

Barcelona also have Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano to cover the centre-back role but Jeremy Mathieu is tipped to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season.