Arda Turan is claimed to be suffering from a new mysterious problem that saw him miss Barcelona's training session on Friday morning [5 January] with the Turkey international living on borrowed time at the Nou Camp.

The 30-year-old midfielder is expected to leave the Catalan giants during the January transfer window amid recent links with Everton.

Barcelona tried to get rid of him in the summer but the former Atletico Madrid playmaker decided to stay with the La Liga leaders despite knowing that he was not part of Ernesto Valverde's plans.

He has since failed to register a single minute of playing time during the opening half of the season.

In some games, he was simply overlooked by the Barcelona boss but the playmaker has also spent various spells on the sidelines due to mysterious fitness problems.

The former Atletico star has allegedly suffered from hamstring and ankle problems while recently he was also absent from several training sessions due to a "dental abscess".

Turan was available for the Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo on Thursday night [4 January] but Valverde decided to leave the midfielder out of his squad once again even though a number of fringe players were given a chance to impress in the absence of key regulars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

And, coincidentally, a day later Barcelona explained that Turan was unable to train with the rest of his teammates due to a mysterious fever.

Rafinha Alcantara also missed a special workout open to the fans which served to begin preparations for the upcoming La Liga clash against Levante on Sunday [7 January].

"The players were cheered onto the pitch, and the Barça anthem was also played over the loudspeakers, making clear that this was no ordinary training session. Fans waved flags and expressed their support for the squad, which included all the available first team players as well as Barça B's Moisés, Arnaiz and Varo from Barça B. Rafinha trained in the gym and Arda Turan missed the session because of a fever," the club said.

Turan's days at Barcelona look numbered but it is still uncertain where he be playing in the second half of the season.

Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Başakşehir have all been linked with his services in recent times while last week Mundo Deportivo reported that his agent has offered his client's services to Everton and AC Milan.

Turan still has a big reputation from his time at Atletico but Mundo Deportivo added that his €7m a year salary [equivalent to £120,000-a-week] is becoming a stumbling block for his suitors.

One way or another, Barcelona expect to find him a new club before 31 January with the Catalans keen to cut his huge salary from the wage budget to make space for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.