Arda Turan is reportedly ready to stay at Barcelona for another season despite having been widely tipped to leave the Nou Camp during the current transfer window. Arsenal, Inter Milan and a number of Chinese clubs have all been linked with his services in recent months but Sport claims that the player has finally decided to stay and fight for his place at Ernesto Valverde's new side.

Turan, 30, joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 after the Catalans agreed to pay €34m (£30.4m, $39.7m) plus add-ons for his services.

However, the Turkey international couldn't play until January 2015 due to Barcelona's transfer embargo and has since failed to make the impact expected at the Nou Camp.

The versatile playmaker scored 13 goals in 30 appearances for the club last season but various reports have claimed that Barcelona want to part ways with him this summer after he was exiled by former boss Luis Enrique at the back-end of last season – failing to register a single minute of playing time since April.

In March, The Times reported that Arsene Wenger was planning a £25m offer to lure him to Arsenal amid the potential departures of Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez.

Mundo Deportivo backed those claims in May, saying that "sources close to the player" admitted that a move to the Premier League was a real possibility.

Inter Milan and clubs from the Chinese Super League have also been touted as potential destinations for Turan after receiving – and turning down – an offer from a Chinese club in January.

Sport reported in May that Turan and Jeremy Mathieu were expected to lead the summer clear-out with the new manager planning to revamp his squad following his arrival to the Nou Camp from Athletic Club Bilbao.

The Spanish publication claims that the Turkish international even cleared out his locker at the club at the end of last season as everything indicated that he was going to leave during the summer transfer window.

However, reports now say Turan has finally changed his mind and will stay at Barcelona with hopes to convince Valverde he deserves to be part of his plans.

Mathieu has already left the club to join Sporting Club Portugal but Sport says that Turan's continuity at Barcelona today is "irrefutable".

The Chinese transfer market has already closed and interest from Arsenal seems to have cooled amid fresh reports suggesting that Özil will finally sign a new deal to stay at the Emirates Stadium for the long-term.