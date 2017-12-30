Barcelona have found a solution to their problem of choosing between moves for either Philippe Coutinho or Antoine Griezmann as a combined deal for both players would have set the Catalan club back by over €200m (£177m).

It was being suggested by recent reports that the La Liga leaders will have to choose between signing either the Atletico Madrid forward or the Liverpool midfielder as they will not be able to sign both the players.

Barcelona are keen on landing both Coutinho and Griezmann and have decided that a major clear-out of players, which will trim their wage bill and bolster their transfer kitty, will allow them to fund moves for the duo either in January or next summer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Ernesto Valverde is ready to sanction moves for five players namely Javier Mascherano, Arda Turan, Gerard Deulofeu, Aleix Vidal and Rafinha to make room for Griezmann and Coutinho. Among the quintet, the former is the only regular member of the starting XI and one of the most experienced members in the squad.

Mascherano has spent seven years with the Catalan club amassing 17 trophies, but is now not the first choice either in midfield or at centre-back. Valverde prefers Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti as his central defence pairing, which has pushed the Argentine closer to the Camp Nou exit doors.

The remaining quartet are not first-team regulars and the manager is ready to dispense of them to make room for two top quality players. Turan, Deulofeu and Vidal have attracted interest from clubs in Turkey, Italy and Spain respectively, while Rafinha, who is coming back from a long-term injury, has been previously linked with Juventus.

Coutinho, meanwhile, has been a long-term target for Barcelona, after having failed with a number of bids in the summer. Liverpool are hopeful of keeping the midfielder at least until the end of the current campaign, but the La Liga side are keen on finalising a deal in the New Year.

It is believed that Barcelona have again met with Coutinho's representatives and will return with a bid of around €150m (£132.7m, $177.7m) to complete the deal as soon as possible. If the Reds accept the latest bid, the Brazil international is expected to agree a five-year deal worth around £203,000-a-week.

Griezmann, on the other hand, has emerged a target only in recent months. Manchester United were leading the race for the Frenchman and were close to signing him in the summer.

The France international, however, decided to stay with Atletico for at least one more season owing to their six-month transfer ban being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Red Devils have since ended their interest making the Spanish giants the favourites.

Barcelona chief Guillermo Amor recently hinted that the club had approached the Frenchman with regards to a move, which has seen them being reported by the Spanish capital club to Fifa. It was believed that Griezmann can be prised away from Atletico for €100m, but the club's CEO recently revealed that the forward's release clause until 1 July next year is set at €200m, which could see Barcelona wait until the next summer transfer window to make a move.