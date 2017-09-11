Barcelona have been handed an injury boost as Sergio Roberto will return to training on Monday and is likely to make himself available for the first Champions League fixture of the season against Juventus.

The 25-year-old picked up a knee injury during the training session on Friday and that forced him to miss the derby clash against Espanyol. Lionel Messi's hat-trick inspired Barcelona to register a comfortable 5-0 victory at Camp Nou.

According to the Catalan publication Sport, Roberto recovered from the knee injury he picked up before the Espanyol clash. The versatile player, who can play in the midfield or defence is expected to be selected in the Catalan club's squad to face Juventus on 12 September.

Roberto's return to the squad is more likely, but it is still not sure whether he will be selected in the starting lineup to face the Old Lady. The Spain international's return could force Ernesto Valverde to drop Andre Gomes from the squad for the first European fixture of the campaign.

He could provide more options in midfield, defence and on the wide positions for the former Athletic Bilbao manager. This could force Valverde to go ahead with Roberto, instead of the Portugal international. The former has already scored a goal in the two matches he has started in the league.

Apart from Roberto, Rafinha and Arda Turan missed the last league tie against Espanyol. The latter two are set to miss the Champions League group stage clash against Juventus.

With Valverde set to drop Gomes, as per Sport's report, the La Liga giants are likely to be without three players for the clash against Juventus on Tuesday. Barcelona have won their first three matches in the league and are yet to concede a goal. They will be looking for a similar result against the Italian champions at Camp Nou.