Barcelona have probed the availability of Inter Milan star Geoffrey Kondogbia as Ernesto Valverde's new side continue its search to bolster the midfield.

The player's agent and brother, Evans, revealed that both the Catalan giants and Paris Saint Germain have made approaches in an attempt to lure the France midfielder away from the Serie A giants ahead of the new campaign.

"Most of the names which have come out are true. Geoffrey is a great player and it's normal that there are so many teams after him," the player's brother and agent told Todo Mercado Web. "Valencia? I can rule out them out. There's nothing with them. PSG and Barcelona have called us, but nothing more. My brother is fine in Milan, he's focused and working hard."

The 24-year-old midfielder was previously linked with Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City during the summer of 2015 after garnering an impressive reputation during his time at AS Monaco and Sevilla.

Inter Milan finally won the battle for his services after paying around £25m to Monaco for his services but the Frenchman has since failed to make the expected impact in the Serie A.

However, his brother was adamant that Barcelona are still monitoring the player with Valverde still hunting for a brace of midfielders.

PSG's Marco Verratti and Guangzhou Evergrande's Paulinho are the two top priorities for the Catalan side but they may need to turn their attention to other potential recruits after having been knocked back in their attempts to sign both players.

PSG have made it clear that the Italian midfielder is going nowhere while the Chinese outfit are demanding €40m (£35.5m, $46m) to cash in on with the former Tottenham flop.

Kondogbia could thus be an alternative after Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez confirmed, earlier this week, that the La Liga giants are trying to sign a versatile midfielder who can adapt to different positions.

"It would be convenient for (the new signing) to be a midfielder who can play in all three positions, in the right, the left and in the middle [as a holding midfielder]. Playing in only one position would makes it difficult for him to have regular time," the Barcelona technical secretary said in a press conference on Monday (17 July).