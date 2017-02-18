Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano has returned to light training ahead of Sunday's (19 February) La Liga clash with Leganes.

Mascherano, 32, missed the club's last two games against Alaves and Paris Saint Germain after picking up a hamstring injury in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Atletico Madrud on 7 February.

Arda Turan has also missed those games with a groin problem but both players were present in training on Saturday. They were joined by Barcelona B midfielder Carles Aleñá, who continues to work with the first-team after he was named in last Saturday's squad, featuring as an unused substitute in the 6-0 win over Alaves.

Barcelona will announce their official squad for the visit of Leganes, who sit 17th in the table, on Sunday morning. Sergio Busquets will not be involved due to suspension.

Barcelona are still dusting themselves down their dreadful midweek performance against Paris Saint-Germain where the French champions secured a thumping 4-0 win in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Sergio Busquets and Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta appeared to blame Luis Enrique's tactics for the loss, amid Spanish reports suggesting that the dressing room has lost faith in their manager.

But speaking to the press immediately after Saturday's training session, the Barcelona boss brushed off those comments.

"It doesn't matter, I just come out here and make my statements but everything else I speak about privately with my players. We always try to find the positive side of things, the rest I leave for you (the press) to come up with."

Barcelona sit just a point behind league leaders Real Madrid but Zinedine Zidane have two games in hand on their arch-rivals, thanks to their participation in the Club World Cup last year.