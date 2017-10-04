Barcelona are said to be ready to make a new attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool during the January transfer window – but they will offer the same €80m (£70.8m, $94m) plus €30m in add-ons which the Merseysiders rejected in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo says that the Brazil international remains keen on a move to the Nou Camp and is still in contact with the Barcelona board and some players including Paulinho and Luis Suarez.

Coutinho handed in the transfer request to force a move to Barcelona during the summer after manager Ernesto Valverde identified him as the top priority to bolster the Catalans' midfield.

Barcelona launched multiple offers to complete the transfer but they eventually abandoned the pursuit on deadline day after Liverpool asked them to pay €200m.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently claimed that the club don't plan to revive their interest in January after pointing out they are not ready to match Liverpool's demands.

"Right now there is nothing planned for the January window. [Technical secretary] Robert Fernandez, [sporting football manager] Pep Segura and their team will work to see if they believe it is necessary to do something," Bartomeu said when to TVE when asked if Barcelona will make a new attempt to sign the Liverpool star ahead of the second part of the season.

"I will not say how much we offered, but they asked for €200m. We weren't going to give €200m or €150m – we decided to step away from such an expensive market, our offer was less than €100m, with add-ons it could have reached €120m."

However, Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona plan to sign Coutinho if Liverpool accept to part ways with the Brazilian for the €80m plus add-ons they rejected in the summer.

The Catalans already made five additions to Valverde's squad during the summer transfer window in the form of Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Ousmane Dembele and Marlon Santos - with the centre-back having having since been sent on loan to Nice to continue his development.

Mundo Deportivo says that the La Liga giants want to bolster the squad further ahead of the second part of the season after having enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, being at the top of La Liga table after having made it seven wins out of seven.

Barcelona have not given up on Coutinho but they expect Liverpool to will soften their stance this time to part ways with him for a reasonable fee.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo says that Coutinho believes he can't afford to miss out on a move to Barcelona for a second time and has asked his representatives to convince Liverpool to reduce their demands in a bid to complete the move.

Coutinho will be cup-tied for Champions League games but Valverde believes that he could help his side in La Liga and the Copa del Rey during the second part of the season.