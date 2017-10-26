Barcelona are said to be on the hunt for two centre-backs to bolster Ernesto Valverde's back-line.

Sport claimed on Thursday (26 October) that Yerry Mina could finally arrive in January while the La Liga giants are also in search for another defender in the mold of Samuel Umtiti to strengthen the position further.

Valverde currently has four different centre-backs in his ranks in the form of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen and Javier Mascherano.

However, the former pair have suggested that their days at the Nou Camp could be numbered due to their lack of playing time.

Vermaelen suggested during the last international break that he could leave Barcelona as soon as January in order to increase his chances of playing the World Cup with Belgium.

If this transpires, Sport claims that the Catalans would accelerate the arrival of Mina to January, with the club having first refusal on the 23-year-old centre-back from Palmeiras in a deal worth around €9m, £8m, $10.6m) .

Yet, the news from Sport comes only days after Mina's agent issued an ultimatum to Barcelona following suggestions that Valverde was having second thoughts over bringing him at the middle of the season.

"You cannot have doubts. If they [Barcelona] want Yerry, perfect. Otherwise, no problem, other big teams are interested. Pep Segura [sporting manager of Barcelona] has to make a decision. They have been doubting [his signing] for a year and a half. We are going to sort it out soon, if they [Barcelona] do not want him he could go to another team," Yair Mina told Esporte Interativo.

Sport claims that Mina believes that he is ready to make the move to Barcelona now but it looks like the club's decision will depend on whether Vermaelen leaves the Nou Camp in January or waits until the summer.

One way or another Mina is not expected to arrive alone as according to the report the Catalans have drawn up a list of three potential targets to bolster them ahead of the second half of the 2018-2019 season.

Mouctar Diakhaby

Sport says that Barcelona are monitoring the French market following the successful adaption of Umtiti. Diakhaby, 20, has eventually established himself at Olympic Lyon since the departure of the current Barcelona star and Sport describes him as Umtiti's possible heir.

Dan-Axel Zagadou

The 18-year-old defender only joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain. It was initially expected that the French star would be a signing for the future but he has already impressed in 11 appearances for the Bundesliga side, playing both as a centre-back and on the left-back.

Kalidou Koulibaly

The 26-year-old Napoli defender would be a more experienced option but also much more expensive. He has emerged as one of the most south-after centre-backs around Europe and Sport predicts that the Serie A side won't let him go for less than €50m.