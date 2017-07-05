Josep Maria Bartomeu has claimed that Lionel Messi's decision to commit his long-term future to Barcelona means that the "things are going well, and will go well" at the Nou Camp despite the lack of transfer activity.

Barcelona appointed Ernesto Valverde in May as their new manager following the disappointments of last season under Luis Enrique. The Catalans only silverware was the Copa del Rey with arch rivals Real Madrid winning both the La Liga and the Champions League crowns.

Valverde was expected to make a major overhaul in the squad to put Barcelona back on track ahead of the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

Barcelona technical secretary Fernandez promised to bring "big name signings" amid suggestions that the boss has earmarked Paris Saint Germain star Marco Verratti and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin as his two priorities for the summer transfer window.

Instead, the Catalans have only re-signed Gerard Deulofeu from Everton and Marlon Santos from Fluminense after the Brazilian centre-back played on loan for the second team during the 2016-2017 season.

However, Bartomeu has sent a bullish message to the Catalans fans on Thursday morning (5 July) when Messi decided to put an end to months of speculations by signing a new deal to stay at Barcelona until 2021.

"The fact he's staying for another four years means that things are going well, and will go well, and we are very happy for him and the Barça family," the Barcelona president said. Referring to him by the by the affectionate nickname of Leo, the president was effusive in his praise of the superstar.

"Personally, I was always convinced that he'd renew his contract for the next four years. This is great news not just for Barça fans, but for the football world in general".

"Leo Messi's story is one of loyalty and commitment. He's the greatest player in football history and has been at Barça since he was just 13. And the story continues. He rose up through the ranks to the first team and ended up a huge success. His commitment to the team and to the club has been apparent for many years and shall continue to be apparent. It's a lovely story – one of profession, of football and of a love for the Barça colours that Leo will have until the day he stops playing."

"Leo Messi has always said that he'd like to see out his professional career here at Barça and this contract says it all. It sends out a message of unity between Messi and Barça. For a new season with new targets. We'll be ambitious, but with Leo Messi in the team everything is so much easier."

Barcelona are yet to make a new marquee signing this summer but Bartomeu pointed out that in recent months the club have also ensured the long-term future of other stars like Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"We also renewed Neymar and Suárez's contracts and it's not easy to convince such quality players to stay in such a competitive world as that of modern football. A lot of clubs are after our stars, but they want to stay here and keep enjoying this successful era," Bartomue stated.

Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Ivan Rakitic have also inked new deals at Barcelona in recent months and the club are confident captain Andres Iniesta will follow in in their footsteps in the near future.