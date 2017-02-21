Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has backed Luis Enrique to continue as the Catalan club's manager next season, despite the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Enrique, 46, is under pressure after a thrilling performance from PSG in the Champions League round of 16 first leg left Barcelona in serious danger of missing out on the quarter-final stage for the first time in a decade.

The Spanish coach's contract at Camp Nou expires in the summer, with Catalan daily Sport reporting last week that Barcelona players expect him to leave the club at the end of the season.

But Bartomeu told Barca TV that the Barcelona hierarchy was fully behind Enrique and that a decision on his future would be made in April.

"We agreed with him a while ago that we would talk in April," he said.

"Now it is time to focus on the games that are coming up. Luis Enrique is the coach that we want, he is doing a fantastic job, and with the exception of Paris, we are happy with results."

Barcelona are one point behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who have two games in hand, and needed a last-minute penalty from Lionel Messi to beat struggling Leganes at the weekend.

Enrique was booed by sections of the Camp Nou crowd during the match.

Bartomeu added: "We have to keep fighting for the league. It's not easy because Real Madrid and Sevilla are strong so it is important to get good results at home.

"When the game [against PSG] comes around we will take about a comeback. In the first leg the game did not turn out how we wanted it, until then the results had been good.

"I don't agree that you could see it coming, we have a good team, some of the best players in the world, but we had a bad day."

Barcelona will face Deportivo Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey in May.