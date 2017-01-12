Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has revealed that the La Liga giants won't sign any players during the current January transfer window unless some members of the current squad leave the Nou Camp. Aleix Vidal has been tipped to depart after having being restricted to a secondary role during the first part of the season, but Grau said that the club still have confidence in the former Spain international.

The Catalans have been linked with a number of right-backs since Dani Alves decided to leave the club to join Juventus as a free-agent during last summer's transfer window.

The versatile Sergi Roberto has so far managed to fill the gap during the first part of the current campaign but Vidal has struggled to show Luis Enrique he deserves a role in his plans. The former Sevilla wing-back has only made five appearances this term, and has been left out of the squad by the boss for most games.

Vidal has thus been linked with a move back to Sevilla by Estadio Deportivo in recent days while Mundo Deportivo earlier this week claimed Barcelona are still trying to convince Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Darijo Srna to make a free-agent move to the Nou Camp.

Club CEO Grau did not specifically address negotiations over any of those players but did confirm that the only way for Barcelona to sign any player is to sell someone first.

"If there are no exits, there are no incomings," Grau stated during a press conference, as quoted by AS.

Meanwhile, questioned specifically about the potential departure of Vidal, Grau added: "His lack of playing time is surprising but we count on him. That's why he signed him. Let's wait and see what happens because the grades are given at the end of the season. "

Barcelona spent €122.75m (£106.3m) – which could reach €175.5m with add-ons – to sign Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Digne, Jasper Cillesen and Denis Suarez during the summer transfer window. They will not have fresh money to spend until at least the end of the season.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique last week suggested the club may still make another addition during the January transfer window.

"[The January transfer window] is a complicated market but as a club we always have to be open to bolstering our squad or to the possibility of a club coming to [sign] any of our players," Enrique admitted when asked about Barcelona's plans. "We will see if there is any movement. I am very happy with the squad that we have but even so, without there being a clear target, I think [being open to improve the squad] is a responsibility that we always have to have."

Reports in Spain point out that last January the boss demanded the signing of current Manchester City star Nolito, but Barcelona failed to meet his demands as their transfer kitty was drained.