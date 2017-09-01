Barcelona are still expected to get rid of Munir El Haddadi and Arda Turan before the transfer window closes in Spain at 11:00pm BST on Friday (1 September).

Douglas Pereira agreed a loan move to Benfica late on Thursday while Mundo Deportivo says that the club could also consider loaning Andre Gomes after his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur collapsed on Thursday (31 August).

New Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was expected to make a huge clear-out in his squad during the summer transfer window after the Catalans failed to achieve their targets during Luis Enrique's last season in charge – winning just the Copa del Rey title.

On Thursday 27-year-old Douglas became the sixth player to be shown the exit door following the previous departures of Marlon Santos, Sergi Samper, Cristian Tello, Mathieu and goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Marlon and Samper were also loaned to Nice and UD Las Palmas respectively while Cristian Tello join Real Betis on permanent basis following his previous loan spells at Porto and Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Mathieu and goalkeeper Masip were released after terminating their contracts.

Barcelona have had a further but undesirable summer departure in the form of Neymar after the Brazilian ace paid his €222m release clause to make a world record-transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalans are said to be still trying to convince Liverpool to part ways with Coutinho before the transfer window closes in order to fill the gap left by Neymar.

Mundo Deportivo says that Barcelona officials also face a race against the time to find a new club for Munir and Turan before the transfer window closes - while they neither rule out a loan move for Gomes

The task is even tougher considering that the Premier League, the Bundesliga, the Serie A and many of the other leagues have already close their transfer window. Yet, Mundo Deportivo says that Barcelona still expect to get rid of at least Munir and Turan as the clubs from Spain, Portugual and Turkey can still make business today.

Munir

Earlier this week Sport reported that Barcelona struck a deal with Torino for the transfer of the former Valencia loanne. However, it is understand that the player fail to agree personal terms as he remains at Barcelona and the transfer window in the Serie A is already closed.

Mundo Deportivo believes that loan move to another La Liga club is the most likely option for the 21-year-old forward after he already spent last season at Valencia.

Arda Turan

Barcelona put Turan on the market earlier in the summer with hopes of recouping a big part of the €34m invested in his signing from Atletico Madrid just two years ago.

Galatasaray have been linked with his services recent weeks but the clubs are yet to find an agreement due to the player's lucrative salary. Mundo Deportivo still believes that a deal with the Turkish side could be completed before the transfer window closes.

Andre Gomes

Barcelona reportedly blocked his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur on the Premier League deadline day due to the Catalan's own failure to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

The Portugal international exit doesn't look a priority but Mundo Deportivo says that the Barcelona could still consider a late loan if it helps them to sign one of their targets.

Nevertheless, they are said to be looking into the Spanish market to find an alternative for Coutinho and Gomes could be use in a swap deal.