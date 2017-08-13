Live Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench with Isco retaining his place in attack.

Mateo Kovačić takes Luka Modric's place in midfield.

Gerard Deulofeu fills the void left by Neymar in the Barcelona front three.

Barcelona playing in their first competitive match since Neymar's £198m world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kick off at the Nou Camp at 9am [BST].

Now 21:43 Messi delightfully skips past Casemiro with some absurd footwork before he is eventually crowded out by a posse of Real players. Casemiro briefly comes away with it before he is caught with a double crunching challenge from Busquets and Messi. Some payback from earlier on? Most certainly. Messi walks away with a yellow card.

3 min 21:40 Brilliant stuff from Kovacic who helps nullify a Barcelona attack before prompting a slick one-two on the edge of his own box to lead the counter attack. He drives over the half way line and tries to thread a pass through for Bale but Umtiti is quick enough to get their first.

6 min 21:37 Messi, Rakitic and Suarez almost combine brilliantly to spring the latter clear inside the box but Carvajal comes across with the rest of his defence all at sea to make a crucial interception and force the ball out for a corner.

8 min 21:35 Brave goalkeeping from Navas who prevents Messi from latching onto a cross from Alba after he was wonderfully picked out by Iniesta. Another Barcelona corner.

10 min 21:33 No goals yet after half an hour as both sides try to click into gear.

13 min 21:30 The corner comes in and Pique opts to try a Maradona, deliberately handling the ball towards goal and sending the ball just wide. He gets a yellow card for that pretty blatant effort.

14 min 21:29 Alba's disappointing cross manages to win Barcelona a corner when it bounces off Carvajal. That last venture forward by the home side was sparked by a sensational through ball from Messi from his own half to find Deulofeu, but the Spaniard was unable to drive forward and take advantage.

16 min 21:27 Nope, not quite, the Barcelona no.10 can't get it back down in time to trouble Navas.

17 min 21:26 Messi is on the end of another strong challenge; this time it is Bale who barges across him, sending the diminutive Argentine into Ramos who gives him a shove for good measure. Can Messi get revenge from the resulting free kick?

20 min 21:23 A series of meaty-looking challenges conclude with Casemiro crashing through Messi with a wild, mistimed tackle. The Brazilian picks up the first yellow of the game. Who would have guessed?

23 min 21:20 Isco suddenly has the ball in the box, twisting and turning to try cut inside Vidal, who cuts back out again and aims for the near post, but he can only find the side netting.

24 min 21:19 Umtiti shows how good both sides of his game are within the space of a minute, first finding Messi with a superb pass before keeping his cool inside his own box to dispossess Bale before winning a free kick for himself.

25 min 21:18 Messi gets the ball with his back to goal and is immediately swarmed by dark green Real Madrid shirts, but has time to thread a ball through for Deulofeu down the inside left channe. Real's offside trap works perfectly however and catches the Spaniard out.

27 min 21:16 Messi and Suarez have tried a couple of combinations that haven't quite come off, the latest dealt with Ramos who snuffed out the danger as Messi let the ball slide through his legs for this teammate.

31 min 21:12 First effort on goal tonight for Barcelona comes from Luis Suarez. He sneaks in behind the Real backline to reach a ball sent over the top and hits it on the half volley but it isn't troubling Navas who makes an easy save.

34 min 21:09 Isco is everywhere at the moment, Zidane looks to have given him the freedom to go where ever he likes this evening with Bale and Benzema playing as a front two ahead of him.

35 min 21:08 Alba races down the flank but is well marshalled by Carvajal who sticks the ball out for a corner kick with a well-timed sliding challenge. Messi swings in the corner looking for Pique but Ramos gets their first to nut it clear.

36 min 21:07 Isco makes a fool out of Rakitic and then Busquets in the space of a few seconds with some superb footwork in the middle of the park before spreading play over to the right.

38 min 21:05 Ter-Stegen's pass out from the back is a wayward one and it is intercepted by Isco into the path of Kovacic who goes for the first-time lob with the goalkeeper off his line, but there isn't enough pace on it and ter-Stegen can scamper back and collect.

41 min 21:02 Here we go! Barcelona get us underway in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

47 min 20:56 Ahead of their Spanish Super Cup clash, it would appear Barcelona have made their first signing since the departure of Neymar. Philippe Coutinho? Nope. Ousmane Dembele? Try again. It's former Tottenham Hotspur misfit Paulinho. The Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder is ready to return to Europe with his club manager Luiz Felipe Scolari confirming the move this evening. "Paulinho is a player with high individual quality, he is an outstanding player, both for his club and for the national team. "The high price paid by Barcelona in order to sign him is a strong recognition of Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club. We wish him all the best and that he can embrace a bright future."

51 min 20:52 Kick-off is edging ever closer; here's another look at how the two sides are lining up tonight. Barcelona team to face Real Madrid: Ter-Stegen, Vidal, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez, Deulofeu Subs: Cillessen, Semedo, Denis Suarez, Mascherano, Alcacer, Digne, Roberto Real Madrid team to face Barcelona: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Kovacic, Isco, Bale,Benzema Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Ronaldo, Theo Hernandez, Lucas, Asensio, Ceballos

59 min 20:44 Lionel Messi scored twice against Real Madrid the last time these two met in April - a crucial showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu where the Argentine's 500th for the club briefly put his side back in control of the La Liga title race. Messi's record against Los Blancos speaks for itself - 23 goals in 34 games. Quite simply, he lives for this fixture.