Bastian Schweinsteiger looks to have finally put his Manchester United nightmare behind him by securing a move to Chicago Fire in the MLS.

The German midfielder confirmed his move via a statement on Monday night (20 March) and admitted that he was looking forward to the new project.

"Throughout my career, I've always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great," Schweinsteiger said as quoted by the Chicago Tribune. "My move to Chicago Fire is no different. Through my conversations with Nelson and Pauno, I'm convinced by the club's vision and philosophy and I want to help them with this project."

Schweinsteiger has had a torrid time since Jose Mourinho took over this summer as he has been completely frozen out of the first-team. The 2014 World Cup winner has made just four appearances in all competitions playing a total of 134 minutes of football.

The former Germany international was linked with a move away during the January transfer window, but was unable to secure a transfer. He was used by the Portuguese manager during the second-leg of their 1-0 win over St Etienne in the Europa League in February, which is likely to be his last appearance for the club.

The 32-year-old is reported to have a signed a one-year designated player deal which is expected to net him $4.5m (£3.6m) in 2017 while also holding an option for another year. Chicago Fire manager Veljko Paunovic was delighted with Schweinsteiger's capture, with the midfielder expected to join the squad next week, depending on his visa and physical.

"In the locker room, he will be a huge example of a champion. He still is somebody that can show that on the field and (demonstrate) how our guys have to work, prepare, behave, think and work together in order to get to that level," Paunovic said.

Schweinsteiger spent 13 seasons with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before his move to United where he won eight league titles along with the Champions League in 2013. He has also represented Germany making 121 career appearances.