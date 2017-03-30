Bayern Munich number one Manuel Neuer is expected to be ready to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on 12 April despite having been forced to undergo a "minor operation" to address a problem in his left foot. The German giants confirmed the blow on Thursday morning but suggested that that the keeper will miss only the next two Bundesliga games, against Augsburg and Hoffenheim.

Neuer, 31, has only missed one game for Bayern in the current 2016-2017 season, but was unable to join his national team squad for the recent encounters with England and Azerbaijan due to a calf problem.

The keeper took advantage of the break to return to full fitness and was expected to be back for the coming Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Saturday 1 April.

However, he set the alarms bells ringing at the Allianz Arena once again on Wednesday after suffering a new injury in his left foot only 14 days before the crucial visit of Real Madrid.

But Bayern have now played down the fears of Carlo Ancelotti after revealing that the manager will be without his number one for only two games.

"Manuel Neuer underwent a successful minor operation by Prof Dr Markus Walther on Wednesday evening after sustaining an injury to his left foot in training," the club have confirmed. "The 31-year-old Germany keeper will be sidelined for FC Bayern's Bundesliga matches against Augsburg on Saturday and Hoffenheim next Tuesday."

Neuer should thus be ready to return to action in time for the Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund on 8 April, which will come just before the first leg of the Champions League double duel with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Douglas Costa's participation against Los Blancos is still uncertain after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury just before the international break, having since missed the 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Brazil 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay.