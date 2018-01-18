Members of a far right group in the Netherlands left a bloodied, beheaded fake corpse outside an Amsterdam mosque to protest against the "Islamisation" of the Netherlands. Local media reported that city police were investigating the incident.

In a Twitter account calling itself "Right in Resistance" gory images appear to show a fake head hanging from railings and a bloody, decapitated dummy with a note pinned to its chest slumped beneath.

According to Dutchnews.nl, the note translates as "Islam is indivisable from brutal beheadings. Islamisation must stop. No Diyanet mega mosque in Noord, with its links to dictator Erdogan." Diyanet is the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs.

The news website reported that a new mosque large enough to hold 600 people had been given approval by city officials. De Telegraaf reported that authorities were looking into the case.

Posts on social media appeared to have garnered a heated reaction from both sides, with some expressing disgust and others support.

The Twitter account used a controversial cartoon depicting the Prophet Mohammed as a profile image.

The new US ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra recently got into difficulties in his fledging role when questioned by Dutch media about footage of him claiming that the Netherlands had "no-go-zones" because of Islamic movements.

When asked about the comments, Hoekstra quickly replied: "I didn't say that, that is actually an incorrect statement. We would call it fake news. I never said that. It's not what I said."

Footage shown by the channel showed Hoekstra saying: "The Islamic movement has now got to a point where they have put Europe into chaos. Chaos in the Netherlands - there are cars being burned, there are politicians that are being burned, and yes there are no-go zones in the Netherlands."