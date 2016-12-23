The Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin has reopened to the public, just days after a deadly truck attack killed 12 people and injured 48. Organisers decided to reopen the market next to the central Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. The church, with its spire damaged in the Second World War, symbolises the city's turbulent history.

Berlin Christmas market
The newly-reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche in BerlinMichael Kappeler/AFP

Mourners and well-wishers have been laying flowers, lighting candles and leaving tributes to the victims at the site. As the huts selling traditional sausages, mulled wine, gingerbread and Christmas gifts drew up their shutters, dozens of visitors walked along the aisles, stopping at a makeshift memorial to pay their respects. Stall holder Axel Kaiser told AP that those behind the rampage won't be allowed to "determine when, where or how we celebrate".

Berlin Christmas market
Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid Square in BerlinFabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Berlin Christmas market
Visitors look at at a makeshift memorial at the reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas marketSean Gallup/Getty Images
Berlin Christmas market
People mourn at the Christmas market at Breitscheid Square in BerlinFabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Berlin Christmas market
Police patrol at the reopened Christmas market at Breitscheid Square in BerlinFabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Berlin Christmas market
Police patrol at the reopened Christmas market at Breitscheid Square in BerlinFabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Berlin Christmas market
Heavily-armed police walk through the reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas marketSean Gallup/Getty Images

Workers have ringed the market with large concrete barriers designed to prevent any repetition of the attack, where a truck careered into evening crowds.

Dashcam video shows moment truck drove into Berlin Christmas market Reuters
Anis Amri: Video uncovered of Berlin Christmas truck attack suspect Reuters
Berlin Christmas market
Workers install concrete blocks as a security barrier on the periphery of the reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas marketSean Gallup/Getty Images
Berlin Christmas market
Visitors walk past newly-installed concrete security barriers at the reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas marketSean Gallup/Getty Images
Berlin Christmas market
White roses lie on a newly-installed concrete security barrier at the reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas marketSean Gallup/Getty Images
Berlin Christmas market
A concrete barricade stands near the Brandenburg Gate in BerlinClemens Bilan/AFP

Similar precautionary measures have been taken at other Christmas markets in Germany in the wake of the attack, which shocked the country and prompted a step up in security for Christmas-related events elsewhere in Europe. More than 60 other Christmas markets across the German capital reopened under tightened security.