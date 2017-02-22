It's 3am and Donald Trump is propping up the bar, or maybe the bar is propping up him. He isn't just half-cut. He's fully-cut. For some reason, his trousers are around his ankles, his top button is undone and his tie all askew.

Trump prods you in the side of the cheek. You sigh deeply, knowing what's coming. He always does this when he's drunk. He wants to talk politics again.

"We had Hillary Clinton give Russia 20% of the uranium in our country," he slurs. "You know what uranium is, right?" Oh, God, here we go. "It's this thing called nuclear weapons, and other things, like lots of things are done with uranium, including some bad things. Nobody talks about that."

Somebody call him a cab, he needs to sleep this off. At least, that's what it sounds like when you play Trump's speeches at half-speed. His unique, rambling speaking style sounds an awful lot like drunken ranting when slowed down.

It was first discovered by Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2016. But Trump's speeches haven't really matured, so to speak, since his campaign rallies. So it's still fun to slow his presidential addresses down until they become pub sermons.

Here's his recent uranium spiel.

And here's a hilarious compilation of when Jimmy Kimmel did it. Hello balcony.

Then there's Trump's biggest fan, who isn't called Stan.

This is just deeply disturbing.

Who could forget the bing-bongs.

There was the time Trump got the Cassette Boy treatment on Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe.

Do you want to build a wall?

If you've got 10 hours to spare, then fill your boots.