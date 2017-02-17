Donald Trump is most comfortable in press conferences having a go at the media for reporting "fake news".

You know, fake news like his erstwhile national security adviser Michael Flynn's dodgy conversations with Russian officials about lifting the Crimea sanctions.

On other topics? Not so much. He haughtily asked the question to reporters: "You know what uranium is, right?"

And then quickly realised he had no idea himself, and the circuitry under his definitely-not-a-hairpiece started fizzing and smoking, and he was just left repeating the word "things".

"You know what uranium is, right? It's this thing called nuclear weapons. And other things, like lots of things are done with uranium, including some bad things."

It's painful to watch, but please do.

Do you even uranium, bro?