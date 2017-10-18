A post shared by BeyoncÃ© (@beyonce) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Beyoncé is continuing to wow her worldwide fans with her incredible post-baby figure after giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi four months ago.

The 36-year-old showed fashionistas how it's done when she rocked up to the TIDAL X BROOKLYN charity concert in New York City on Tuesday night (17 October) in a striking outfit.

The mother of three channeled high-fashion glamour in an emerald green asymmetric gown by Walter Mendez which was custom-altered to her desires.

Beyoncé couldn't have chosen a better ensemble as it highlighted her hourglass figure and showed off a hint of skin with its thigh-high split and one-shoulder cut-out neckline.

She added a touch of autumnal chic to the evening look with a plum-hued fur shawl while adding a pair of sparkly heels to the mix.

The Flawless hitmaker sported statement dangly gold earrings to complete the outfit and wore her hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down style while donning a bronzed make-up look.

Her husband Jay-Z was a headliner at this year's concert, which was held at the Barclays Center. The event was in aid of those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez also made featured appearances.

Jay-Z performed the couple's duet '03 Bonnie & Clyde, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, but Beyoncé didn't make a cameo on stage.

He told the crowd: "Sike, y'all think Bey is coming out or something but we ain't doing that tonight."

The 47-year-old is one of the owners of the music streaming company after purchasing it in January 2015. His current net worth is approximately $810m (£614m).

Beyoncé, who loves sharing her outfits with her 107m fans, blew everyone away with her latest style choice.

One fan commented: "Slayyyyyy QUEEN ❤️" as another wrote: "Is there anything she can't do @itszoewhite".

A third said: "A true representation of what natural beauty is".