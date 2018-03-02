Having taken home the prestigious Album of the Year and Male Solo Artist of the Year awards at the 2018 Brits, you would think Stormzy would have mastered the art of delivering a good acceptance speech.

However, all his recent practice went out the window on Thursday night (1 March) when the 24-year-old musician made an epic blunder as he was recognised at the inaugural Global Awards.

The Grime star forget acceptance speech etiquette 101 (don't shout out a rival radio station) by thanking Magic FM, which is owned by Bauer Media.

He dashed the radio company Global's hopes for some good press by mentioning Magic as he collected his award for Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime on stage.

"Big up Global... I was gonna say big up Capital, but big up Magic as well cos Magic are my cheese, you know what I mean," he said. "So, but big up Capital you guys are always supporting."

The moment , which was reminiscent of the time One Direction thanked Radio 1 on stage at The 2012 Brits as they collected a Capital FM sponsored award, didn't go unnoticed by those tuning in via the Heart and Capital TV channels as well as online.

Many flocked to social media to express their surprise at the awkward blunder with one person tweeting: "Congratulations to @global on the acquisition of @magic1054london. Shame @Stormzy broke the embargo"

Another person wrote: "Stormzy just bigged up Magic whilst accepting an award from Global. Someone is furiously deleting Stormzy associated audio from the cartwall as we speak..."

A third commentator could see the funny side of the Croydon MC's gaffe: "Bloody love Stormzy #magic".

Another viewer called it the "best thing ever".

Global has yet to address the slip up but here's hoping that Stormzy isn't dropped from its stations' playlists.