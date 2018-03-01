British actor David Oyelowo has weighed in on one of most-talked about conundrums in film: Who will play James Bond when Daniel Craig steps down?

Well, the 41-year-old star, who is best known for his role as Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, isn't sure that person will be black.

He told Shortlist Magazine that while audiences are "screaming" for more diversity in film, he isn't sure whether there would ever be a black 007 spy.

"Whether a black actor will end up being James Bond I don't know, but it's very clear that the audience is ready and screaming for actors of colour, or women, or just different kinds of people than we've hitherto seen, to be front and centre in those kinds of movies.

"I can't predict if there'll be a black Bond, but I certainly think we'll start seeing far more diversity when it comes to big action films, thrillers and all the other films in which we're used to seeing good-looking white guys play the leads."

His comments come after Marvel's Black Panther movie – which featured a predominately black cast – made more than $700 million at the global box office within two weeks of its release, breaking numerous records on its way to that total.

Back in 2015, Craig said he would rather "slash his wrists" than do another James Bond film but the Spectre star is reported to have had a change of heart and signed up for his fifth Bond instalment.

A source told the Mirror: "It's taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again."

Idris Elba who has been continuously named as his possible successor recently said that that if a black James Bond is ever introduced, it should be based solely on merit, not colour.

"There's no such thing as a black Bond," Elba told Variety. "It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go. I think it's more about 'we just want to have a black guy play James Bond' rather than 'Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond'. That's the part that I'm like 'ugh, come on'"

Producer Barbara Broccoli previously said she would be open to a Bond of any sex or race, saying "we always try to push the envelope a little bit".