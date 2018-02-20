Both Billy Joe Saunders and his promoter Frank Warren are open to the possibility of a move up to super-middleweight to face George Groves.

Groves defeated Chris Eubank Jr in their World Boxing Super Series semi-final clash via unanimous decision on Saturday (17 February) to retain his WBA title and win the IBO super-middleweight title.

However, the Hammersmith native suffered a shoulder injury in the last round of the fight which could put his participation in the final at risk.

Should he miss the chance to compete and get replaced by someone else, Warren claims his fighter in WBO middleweight champion Saunders would be willing to face him when he's ready to return.

"George has done well for himself, coming off of those losses that he had in his career," Warren told iFL on Monday via BoxingScene. "More importantly, for me, that fight [vs Eubank Jr] has opened up another avenue.

"I don't know how his shoulder is and I hope his shoulder's going to be ok. I know he's going to fight Callum Smith [or Jurgen Brahmer] in the final of this tournament. But if he can't, Bill would go up to super-middleweight and box him.

"We can make that fight. We'd have no problem with that - Bill would want that fight, and I would want it for Bill. So there's a good fight to be made there. George if you're looking for the fight with Bill, we can do that. There's a truckload of money for everybody to be made there. You guys could make some seriously good money."

Saunders tweeted his approval of the potential match-up, citing the fact that both fighters are the only ones to inflict defeat on Eubank Jr.

However, he will have to defend his middleweight title first against Martin Murray, which takes place in London on 14 April.

"What a great fight for British fans as well," Warren added. "George is on a high after that. Bill's on a high, he's got to come through Murray first of all. He comes through that, that would be a fantastic fight to put on."