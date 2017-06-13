The first Made in Chelsea baby has been born. Alexandra 'Binky' Felstead and Joshua 'JP' Patterson have welcomed a newborn baby girl into the world.

The 27-year-old property developer and new father posted an adorable snap of him and his daughter holding hands with the caption, "IM A DADDY "! that has been 'liked' over 128,000 times in 11 hours.

Despite enduring a rocky relationship for over two years, Binky and JP seemed stable throughout her pregnancy. The couple have yet to reveal the name for their little girl, though their co-star Ryan Libbey recently revealed that they made a last minute change after finding out that their favourite moniker had been taken.

Louise Thompson's boyfriend told The Sun: "They did have a name in mind for the baby but then they realised that someone else in the public eye just had a baby called the same name.

"It was someone from The Only Way is Essex or something like that, I can't remember but the baby was called India ..."

Hundreds of MIC fans flooded JP's cute picture, with one person writing: "feel emotional congratulations its the most amazing experience," as another put: "huge congrats to you both @joshuapatterson_jp hope mammy and baby are well".

IM A DADDY ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

A third added: "Well done hunky and JP!!! Hope all are happy and healthy!! Looking forward to new programme".

It was recently revealed that the new parents will have their own spin-off show which will also be aired on E4.

Binky wrote on Instagram last week: "I'm so excited for you guys to see what Josh, Scrumble & I have been getting up to in preparation for our impending arrival ... And you will be able to see it all on our new show that's coming VERY soon on E4!! I will give you more details as soon as I know, but very thrilled that we've been given this opportunity. I hope you watch and enjoy following our story. It's brilliant fun making it!"

The pair have had a turbulent relationship for some time, with Binky telling MIC co-stars that she has doubts about "commitment-phobe" JP. She also confessed that she is always "waiting for the worst to happen" in their relationship.

They split up approximately three times before Binky announced her pregnancy in January 2017, and have appeared to have mended their relationship since.