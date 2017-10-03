Decentralised Borderless Voluntary Nation (DBVN) project Bitnation, which is all about helping people setup their own nations in a censorship resistant manner, is being taken to the next level with the full launch of its decentralised nation Pangea - all the more relevant in the light of everything happening in Catalonia at the moment.

Bitnation was founded in July 2014 and started piloting blockchain records as peer-to-peer governance services. In 2015, Bitnation launched the first version of Pangea and later that year launched software to provide blockchain IDs for refugees (winning the UNESCO NETEXPLO 2017 Grand Prix) and a blockchain Public Notary in partnership with Estonia's e-Residency Program, which has since been used by thousands of people for down-to-earth practical purposes such as registering births, marriages, wills, land titles, business deals and more.

Rather than embracing a borderless economy and increasing personal freedoms, nation states and multilateral organisations have overseen a resurgence in bureaucracy and protectionism, and ever more intrusive incursions into our personal lives. If we are to prevent a drift towards tyranny, this must come to an end, says Susanne Tarkowski Tempelhof, Bitnation's founder.

She said: "Bitnation's Pangea Jurisdiction will allow us to reclaim our security, autonomy and freedom from those who wish to oppress us with unjust laws and surveillance. Pangea will empower anyone in the world to create their own nations, communities or collectives, choose their own code of law, make agreements peer-to-peer, and resolve disputes without interference from 3rd party legacy entities. It will make current governance systems redundant. Pangea is The Internet of Sovereignty."

"Combining the power of our encrypted, quantum-safe communications mesh network code base, with a user-friendly, smartphone chat interface, Pangea will radically empower us to take governance tools and data back into our own hands."

This autumn, Bitnation intends to reset society by initiating another tectonic shift with the launch of the Pangea Jurisdiction, and the Pangea Arbitration Token (PAT) Token Sale Event (TSE). Bitnation's newest release of the Pangea Jurisdiction will be powered by PAT, an Ethereum (ERC20) token that serves as a proof-of-reputation for Citizens. It is distributed on Pangea when Citizens create a contract, successfully complete a contract, or resolve a dispute related to a contract. PAT is an algorithmic reputation token; an arbitration currency based on user and contract performance, rather than a purchasing power, popularity or attention.

Bitnation will launch the new version of Pangea, the PAT token and the TSE simultaneously, livestreaming the creation of new nations on the platform throughout the day with Bitnation's team on hand to help users set up their own Nations on Pangea. Several groups are already preparing to create new nations during the launch, including a stateless refugee who wants to provide services to people in the same situation, agriculturalists building a nation for peer-to-peer harvest insurance and seed sharing, and Venezuelan activists determined to provide an opt-in alternative to the Venezuelan government.

Venezuelan activist Dagny Ramirez, said: "Venezuela is the poster child for all that is wrong with the existing nation-state model. We have a fake government, fake elections, fake money, even fake opposition groups. But it's not as different as you might think in other countries. It's time for the nation state concept to get a makeover. If you really care about the Venezuelan situation I hope you agree with us and support 'E-Venezuela', our brand new decentralised, virtual, borderless and oil-less nation on the Pangea blockchain Jurisdiction"