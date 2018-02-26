Black Panther has continued to dominate the worldwide box office with a global haul that now stands at $704 million, taking the film way beyond the $658 million total made by Warner Bros' DC superhero team-up Justice League last year.

Marvel's latest enjoyed the second-largest second weekend takings of all time ($108m), and became only the fourth film to ever make more than $100m at the US box office across its second week.

The film also sits alongside Jurassic World as the second fastest film to top $400m domestically, though it only just crossed the threshold.

Black Panther will shortly become the third highest-grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it makes the further $9 million plus change needed to pass Captain America: Civil War ($408m) and Iron Man 3 ($409m).

Ryan Coogler's blockbuster also has a good shot at surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron's $459m domestic haul, but is unlikely to top the $623m made by The Avengers in 2012.

Such success makes Black Panther Marvel's biggest hit in years, with the takings of last year's outings Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok all within sight (each film made $850m - $880m).

Black Panther will also likely pass the $873m made by Wonder Woman, making it more successful than any of Warner Bros' DC Extended Universe films, including Justice League; the last major superhero movie to arrive in cinemas.

The continuing success of the film can be attributed to Black Panther's glowing reviews and, more importantly, its cultural significance. This first solo adventure for mainstream comics' first black superhero has been made by a black director (Coogler) with a primarily black cast, and tells a story steeped in pan-African culture.

Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa, the king of Wakanda and owner of the Black Panther mantle, alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia White, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.