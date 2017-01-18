A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a suitcase in Leicester.

Police have named the suspected murder victim as Next call centre worker Kiran Daudia. The 46-year-old's remains were found dumped in an alleyway between two terraced homes in Evington, Leicester, on Tuesday (10 January) morning. A member of the public made the grisly discovery.

A man has been arrested and is being questioned by detectives as forensic officers conduct door-to-door enquires in the area. CCTV footage belonging to local retail outlets have been examined by detectives.

The family of Kiran Daudia — who had two adult sons— have spoken of their devastation following her tragic death. In a statement they said: "Kiran was a much loved mum, daughter, sister and auntie, and she will be deeply missed by us all. We ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Locals have also spoken of their horror at the murder, with one resident describing the murder as "like something from a horror movie."

Another resident added: "It's just shocking, it's the sort of thing you expect to hear about in the States, not on your doorstep. How could somebody do that? Put a body in a suitcase?

"This is a nice community around here, everybody knows one another. It's shocking to think someone could put a body in a suitcase and dump it in an alleyway. It doesn't make you feel safe to think there may be people like that living among you."

Kiran had been an employee of Next for 17 years. A spokesman for the retail giant said: "Next is shocked to learn of the tragic death of our colleague Mrs Kiran Daudia in such horrific circumstances. Kiran was a long-standing, much loved and highly respected member of our Customer Services Team, having worked at Next for over 17 years.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and co-workers at this saddest of times. She will be sorely missed. Naturally this is a police matter and Next is co-operating fully with the investigation. As it is an on-going situation Next is unable to comment further," the statement read.

Police have appealed for witnesses who may have seen someone pulling a suitcase in the vicinity of Evington in the late afternoon or early evening of Monday (9 January) to come forward.

A post-mortem examination is due to be conducted to determine the cause of death, Mail Online reports.