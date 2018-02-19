This bodycam footage shows the terrifying moment a hero student police officer, who admitted he can barely swim, dived into freezing water to save a man in distress.

PC Mohammed Nadeem, a student officer from Bury with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), launched himself eight feet down into the deep and fast moving water to save a man who was in distress after falling in.

Specialist officers from GMP were negotiating with the man after receiving reports of concerns for his welfare for a short time. However he then fell off Hardys Gate Bridge, over the River Irwell in Bury on Saturday (February 17) at about 2pm.

Specialist rescue teams including Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were present at the incident but PC Nadeem bravely jumped into the water to carry out a quick rescue as soon as he saw the man in distress.

The bodycam footage shows PC Nadeem running to the edge of the water and waiting while he seemingly looks for the exact location of the man in the water before jumping in, still wearing his heavy body armour, and swimming quickly towards him.

The officer was able to grab hold of him and drag him to safety, where he was treated by paramedics and then taken to hospital to receive treatment. The pair were in the freezing water for about 25 minutes.

PC Nadeem later told the BBC he is a very weak swimmer, but that he "just had to go in". He said: "I can't swim. I'm not a good swimmer at all and having all the extra body gear was very hard but somehow I got to him... and we got to the side and waited for help.

"It was very dangerous but I just had to go in... seeing this man drowning I just couldn't wait."

PC Nadeem's actions were commended by Superintendent Rick Jackson of GMP's Bury Borough. He said: "As with any incident that we respond to, the safety of the public is our number one priority and sometimes that means putting them first, ahead of your own safety.

"Without hesitation, PC Nadeem dived off an 8 foot drop into freezing, deep and fast moving water. The man is now safe and receiving the treatment he needs.

"I'd like to personally commend PC Nadeem's actions which were a prime example of why people join the force – to protect people and make sure they are away from harm.

"He's also gained the nickname 'The Hoff' by his colleagues so I'm sure he won't be forgetting this anytime soon!"

Members of the public also praised PC Nadeem's actions on social media. One Twitter user said: "As an ex copper who has been in a similar position please pass on my congratulations for a job well done." Others called it a "brave, selfless act" and a great example of policing.