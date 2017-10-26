One man has been killed and three others injured in a blast in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, in what is being viewed as an assassination attempt. The explosion which took place late on Wednesday night (25 October) killed a bodyguard working for the the Radical Party MP Ihor Mosiychuk.

The incident occurred when Mosiychuk was leaving the headquarters of a television channel, with the device thought to have been placed on a motorcycle parked next to the pavement. The MP and two others are currently in hospital after being caught up in the blast for which no-one has yet claimed responsibility.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko described the explosion as a "terrorist act" with a full police investigation underway.

Leader of the Radical Party Oleh Lyashko said that the MP had been seriously injured but was expected to recover. Lyashko added that there was no doubt that the blast was aimed at killing the MP.

After 2014's election, the party has 22 seats in the Ukrainian parliament. It was initially an ally of governing President Petro Poroshenko, but has recently moved to an opposition stance.

The attack is the latest in a series that have targeted politicians and journalists in Ukraine.

In March 2017, the former Russian MP Denis Voronenkov, who had fled to Kiev in 2016, was shot dead outside a hotel in the capital. A well-known Kremlin critic and Belarusian journalist, Pavel Sheremet, was killed in a car bomb in July 2016.