A champion boxer faces jail after he attacked a Navy man with a bottle that left the sailor's ear hanging off and punched his girlfriend when she tried to stop the brutal nightclub fight.

Lee Nightingale, 20, left Calum Law, 19, so disfigured following the savage rampage he needed 40 stitches to seal his wounds, leaving him scarred for life.

The pugilist smashed a glass bottle on the sailor's head and rained blows down on him during the crazed attack at Loft nightclub in Ayrshire.

Nightingale then grabbed the sailor's 19-year-old girlfriend Emma McDade by the hair and punched the marketing student as she desperately tried to stop the bust up in November 2016.

By this time the boxer had chased Law into a cubicle in the ladies' toilets at the club, reported the Daily Record.

The attack partially cut off two-thirds of the teenager's left ear, and left him with a 3cm-thick cut to his temple and a 3cm cut to the back of his head.

When Nightingale was thrown out of the club by bouncers, he threatened to stab people.

The jury at Paisley Sheriff Court was told the boxer said: "I'm going to get my Red Devil [a brand of knife] and finish what I started."

Nightingale admits fighting with Law and McDade, but said he was acting in self-defence after being attacked first.

However, he was convicted of two counts of assaults on Law, an assault on McDade and making stab threats outside the club after he was ejected.

On Facebook, Nightingale claims he was a Western District boxing champion in 2010 and won bronze at the British Championships in 2010 and 2011.

Nightingale was due to be sentenced yesterday (4 January), after being found guilty last month. But due to an administrative blunder, social workers failed to prepare reports on the boxer for the court.

Sentencing has been delayed until next month, with the boxer facing up to five years in prison when he returns to the dock.