A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old girl in a Manchester alleyway.

The incident occurred on Tuesday 22 November 2016, as the schoolgirl was walking along Chapel Street in Levenshulme, Manchester, near the Horseshoe pub between 4pm and 4.30pm GMT.

The victim told police she was grabbed from behind and dragged into an alleyway which runs behind Cardus Street. The attacker then fled from the scene in the direction of Stockport Road from Chapel Street.

Det Insp Dave Moores of GMP's serious Sexual Offenses Unit said: "This week we released an e-fit of a person we wished to speak to regarding this attack. I would like to thank the public for the response we have had. We have now arrested a 16-year-old boy. He is currently in custody being questioned.

"Our investigation is still ongoing however, so anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.

"There will still be an increased police presence in the community whilst the investigation continues to encourage those who have information to come and speak to us and reassure anyone with any concerns."

The incident took place a few weeks after a similar incident in which another 12-year-old girl was raped less than a mile away in Crowcroft Park, Levenshulme, on September 1, Mail Online reports.

Police confirmed they are not currently treating the incidents as linked, but officers are 'keeping an open mind'.

Greater Manchester Police said anyone with any information or wishing to pass on information, or report a sexual offence, can contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.