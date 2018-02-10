A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was rescued from a river in Northern Ireland on Saturday (10 February.)

The boy, who has been named by locals as Kayden McGowan, had fallen into the Braid River in Ballymena, County Antrim at around 1pm.

He was swept a distance of four miles along the river as a large-scale rescue operation was launched by The Community Rescue Service (CRS) .

CRS regional commander Sean McCarry said the child had been "swept away quite fast with it (the river)" and that "he was travelling quite a distance".

Rescue workers were "running desperately" after the youngster as a police helicopter reported sightings of the child.

45 minutes into the search the child was found and airlifted to hospital, where he later died.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "A young child pulled from the Braid River in Ballymena earlier today has passed away in hospital.

"The five-year-old boy fell into the water at around 1pm today. A major search and rescue operation was launched involving police, fire and rescue personnel and Community Rescue volunteers."

Inspector Shaf Ali told Sky News: "I would like to thank everyone involved in the search effort and extend my sincerest condolences to the family at this time."

Kayden was a pupil at Harryville Primary School. A statement on the school's Facebook page read: "Please remember the McGowan family in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad time as they mourn the loss of wee Kayden. The whole school community is remembering you at this sad time."