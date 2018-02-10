Police have launched a manhunt after a gang of masked men forced their way into the home of a 94-year-old woman in Liverpool.

The men arrived at the property in Leison Street, in Anfield at around 8.30pm on Friday (9 February) with their faces covered.

The elderly woman was disturbed by the sound of knocking and shouting and opened the door.

Two of the men, who were unarmed, pushed her to the ground, while the others ransacked the home looking for valuables.

They fled the scene leaving the elderly victim bruised and shaken, with an injury to her wrist.

Detective Inspector Jacky Fitzpatrick said: "This was a shocking and cowardly incident against a lone vulnerable elderly victim.

"Thankfully, the woman was not seriously injured, but to be harmed in this way at her age is truly shocking and the incident has understandably caused her great distress. We are determined to find those responsible for this crime and bring them to justice."

One of the suspects is described as a white male in his 20s and the four others are described as white males.

Officers are speaking to neighbours while they also examine CCTV and carry out forensic examinations in the area. Police are appealing to the public for information while they continue to investigate Sky News reports.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number 1004 of 9 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.