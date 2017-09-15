Blac Chyna suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday, 13 September as she went out with BFF Amber Rose for a date night in West Hollywood. The reality star ditched her bra and chose to wear a white see-through lacy jumpsuit.

With a deep plunging neckline, her sexy outfit did little to help her cover her modesty as she ultimately ended up exposing her nipples. Click here to see the picture. Off late, Chyna has been sharing her raunchy images on social media amid her custody battle with former fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The estranged couple is currently fighting for the custody of their 10-month-old daughter Dream. A report from TMZ claimed that the former couple had settled the custody war and it was Rob who paid a heavy price for it.

Sources told the website that the Arthur George socks designer will get a little more than 50% of daughter Dream's custody and will pay Chyna $20,000 (£14,000) a month, a majority of which will go to the nannies.

Chyna has previously accused Kardashian of domestic violence but according to TMZ, she is dropping that case after their truce agreement. However, Rob reportedly still remains concerned about his daughter's upbringing with his former lady love due to her party habits.

The duo 's relationship was a mess and this has allegedly triggered the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to check for baby Dream's safety. A source told Hollywood Life that Rob is considering taking "Dream out of the situation, because he loves her more than anything, [Rob] hates where things have gone with Blac, and he wishes he never got involved with her".

"The fact that [Rob] has to be in [Chyna's] life forever is very stressful. He hopes all will improve over time, but currently, it is a rough road ahead and he really doesn't know how things will stand to deal with her in the future. It's a mess," the same source added.