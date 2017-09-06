Brazil's federal police have discovered several boxes and luggage filled with money in a home in Salvador, in the state of Bahia, believed to be used by former minister Geddel Vieira Lima, an associate of President Michel Temer.

The house is thought to have been used to safeguard the money. Police participating in "Operation Stolen Treasure" arrived at the home early on Tuesday (5 September) and found a "large quantity of cash," La Nacion reported.

Authorities released photos in which some 12 boxes and luggage can be seen filled with 50 and 100 reales bills. The agency said the money will be taken to a bank to be counted and later deposited to a judicial account.

Officials said they arrived at the home thanks to information gathered during their investigation into government corruption.

Vieira Lima allegedly habitually used the home without clear ownership of the property. A key associate of Temer, was part of the executive branch until November 2016, when he resigned following accusations of corruption by the then-minister of culture, Marcelo Calero.

According to La Nacion, he was arrested in July and was placed under home arrest in August for presumed obstruction of justice in the investigation over the transfer of public funds. An indictment claims Vieira Lima made it difficult for police to investigate the alleged corruption plot involving bank Caixa Economica Federal.

Viera Lima denies the accusations.