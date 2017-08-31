Any former student will remember how hard it was to wave summer distractions goodbye come September. And as sad as it may sound, the new semester is just around the corner. Thankfully, an unlikely hero has risen from the shadows of the internet. It's called the Brazzers: Back to University offer, and it urges students to "ease their loads".

The porn production company is offering a student deal in order to help young - and fertile - minds to ease up their back to school stress. It is offering four months of free access to their website's premium content.

Some may argue there's plenty of free porn online, and they'd be right, but a bargain's a bargain. A monthly Brazzers subscription costs $29, saving students $116.

A humorous - and safe for work! - advert showcases Brazzers porn stars encouraging students towards completion... of their degrees. Sadly for overseas students, the offer is only available to Americans.

Brazzers marketing director Gary Ticher says the offer should be as a "studying accessory" to help students "relax, sleep better and focus harder in class". Talking to PCmag, he adds: "Being away from home and overloaded with studying and peer pressure can be tough."

In short, forget therapy, porn has you covered until January 2018 free of charge.

The application deadline is 5 September. If you want to try your hand at a free membership, you must provide a photo of yourself holding valid student ID and proof of your date of birth.

And if four months sounds too short a time for your needs, Brazzers is also challenging people to win a 25 years-long free subscription. Applicants will have to either submit a 2 minute video or write a 100 words essay titled: "How Brazzers will help me graduate."

Brazzers competitor Pornhub also has students' back. In early August it announced they were offering a $25,000 scholarship to contest winners. Contestants must write a 1,000 to 1,500 word essay explaining: "How is your work contributing to a better future for the world?"